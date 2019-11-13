The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 31-Nov. 7:
Ainsworth, Nolan: 52, 4950 Lynn St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Brown, Ennis: 43, 12638 Island Road, St. Francisville, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Daigle, Burke: 52, 4311 Marshall St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Haney, Dexter: 49, 765 New Rafe Meyers Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jackson, Nadarius: 22, 22728 Fairway View Drive, Zachary, distribution of Schedule I drugs, required license plate light, headlights required and resisting an officer.
Singleton, Jazphen: 26, 3628 Buffwood Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.