The annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Baker was attended with more than 400 people on June 28.
The theme of the breakfast was Unity Builds Community. Newly elected Constable Terrica Williams was the guest speaker. Baker Mayor Darnell Waites followed, talking about his vision of Baker as a "City of Unity."
A video of the Canopy of Prayer Baker project was shown. The Canopy of Prayer movement started in Mobile, Alabama. The video had clips of several Baker pastors, the mayor of Mobile and Waites speaking on the importance of this project, which attempts to bring unity and God’s blessings upon Baker.
Elected officials from across the parish were present, including Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, East Baton Rouge Parish Metro-Council members Chauna Banks and Trae Welch, and state Sen. Regina Barrow.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser sent representatives.