BAKER — In the aftermath of the devastating 2016 flood, the city has focused on improvements both related and unrelated to the flood, Mayor Darnell Waites told the City Council on Tuesday.
“We learned all this from the flood: how to get funding, designs for new infrastructure, and how to put things together,” Waites said. “The wheels of government move slow but we do have a plan to improve this city.”
The city is still dealing with issues in the water system that arose when the meters went offline during the flooding; however, improvements to the Lavey Lane and Debra Street water wells have already begun and both should be up to par by January, public works director Kelvin Ridgley said.
Projects unrelated to the flooding are also progressing. The city received a grant for $30,000 from Entergy to install lighting on the walking track at City Hall Park and inside the Municipal Building, both on Groom Road. More street light improvements are also in the works.
Future projects include improving the baseball/softball and football/soccer complexes in the city.
“Zachary makes a lot of money from their baseball complex when people come and they buy food and stay in hotels. We have a bunch of fields here. This used to be a baseball city so we are going to bring those up to tournament ready so that we can start hosting high school games,” Waites said.
Baker will partner with BREC and the state and seek funding through grants and other means for the park improvements, which could total up to $4.2 million. Plans are already being made to add concession stands, bleachers and dugouts to the existing fields.
In the shorter term, Baker could have a park-and-ride complex somewhere along Plank Road in the next 12-18 months, Waites said.
In partnership with East Baton Rouge Parish, Capital Area Transit System and the state, plans call for parking 300 cars in a lot, the location of which is yet to be determined, allowing drivers to then ride buses that would make stops at many such as LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College and downtown.
The parish and the state are eager to see this happen as part of the improvements to Interstate 10.
“If we could take 300 cars off the road, that would be great for us and them,” Waites said.
Future plans call for building a garage with office space and restaurants in conjunction with the park-and-ride complex.
In a related matter, the council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to seek a Local Government Assistance Program grant from the state. The city could receive between $25,000 and $50,000 to fix the roof on the Buffwood Club Building and buy a truck for the Building and Grounds Department. The repairs to the building are part of the city’s effort to renovate it so it could be used by local civic groups or possibly as a new Department of Veterans Affairs location in Baker.
Councilwoman Glenda Bryant is leading an effort to locate a VA center in the city that would offer counseling to veterans as well as other services.
Bryant also announced that a Coastal Sustainability Grant discussion will take place 6 p.m. Thursday at the Baker Library on Groom Road.
She also reported that Rebirth Magazine will be hosting a Pink and Purple Party in honor of breast cancer survivors and domestic abuse victims at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Baker Municipal Auditorium on Groom Road.
At the same location at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, a forum will be held for candidates seeking local and statewide offices, Councilwoman Doris Alexander said.
All events are free and open to the public.