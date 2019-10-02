The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Sept. 13-26:
Addison, Antoine: 28, 5830 Satinwood Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Anderson, Kiara: 21, 5372 Brown Road, Ethel, improper telephone communication.
Anderson, Marc: 32, 2114 McHugh Road, Zachary, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bell, Kisasa: 42, 22724 Carriage Ride Lane, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bennett, Dearmond: 42, 5125 Stearns St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bowling, Sadie: 29, 9245 Bramble Drive, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Boyance, Jude: 25, 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary, theft.
Brown, Willie: 53, 4324 Stewart St., Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Church, George: 37, 13939 Lee Ann Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Cox, Antonio: 26, 11575 Claude Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants
Daigle, Burke: 52, 4311 Marshall St., Zachary, distribution of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV drugs, fugitive warrant.
Davis, Nicholas: 27, 17625 Wisdom Drive, Baker, theft, entry remaining in place after being forbidden.
Delaughter, Richard: 26, 3726 La. 959, Slaughter, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dent, Larry: 30, 17150 Charlton Road, Baker, theft, six counts of contribution to delinquency of juvenile, remaining after forbidden.
Dixon, Warren: 28, 14036 Cayuga Road, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Ellis, Kevin: 24, 5154 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Fowler, Bruce: 35, 6366 Government St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Gaines, Kenard: 23, 7913 John Turner Lane, Ethel, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Haney, Lazeric: 33, 1900 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harper, Ryan: 35, 2126 Plank Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harris, Kobie: 30, 20971 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Haynes, Ronald: 55, 14215 Blairstown Drive, Baker, unauthorized use of movable.
Jackson, Christine: 21, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, fugitive warrant.
Jackson, Louise: 37, 20230 Fawn Drive, Zachary, theft, access device fraud.
Kaigler, Chantell: 40, 4643 Avenue F, Zachary, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.
Kelley, Omiya: 20, 5920 Main St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Kilgore, Matthew; 37, 1113 Willowcreek Drive, Zachary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs, fugitive warrant, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Kirk, Kandarlyn: 30, 10247 Dundee Drive, Baker, theft, six counts of contribution to delinquency of juvenile, remaining after forbidden.
Lumar, Shanae: 27, 2615 McHugh Road, Baker, violation of protective orders.
Maloid, Laronge: 32, 943 West Garfield Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
McFadden, Shaunice: 27, 10049 Lathers Lane, Slaughter, theft.
McKneely, Cynthia: 25, 4677 Avenue F, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
McKneely, Natisha: 44, 4677 Avenue F, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Ortiz-Morales, Steven: 27, 107 Beacon Hill, Pineville, illegal carrying of weapon, resisting an officer.
Profit, Antonio: 26, 4501 Breckenridge Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Profit, Jerrell: 22, 17870 Spur Lane, Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Profit, Tawatha: 30, 2117 E. Azalea Ave., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Tate, Jordan: 26, 4517 Avenue C, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant.
Toliver, Christopher: 37, 416 Chaleur Drive, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Trim, Megan: 36, 1976 Stafford Drive, Baton Rouge, simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
Walls, Christopher: 35, 5285 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge, two counts of felony theft.
Ward, Artaisa: 20, 1110 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary, theft.
Webb, Eric: 49, 10422 Carolina St., Wilson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Brandon: 30, 6193 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Tyree: 27, 1132 N. Sabine Road, Baton Rouge, criminal damage to property.
Wilson, Antony: 38, 2618 Senica St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.