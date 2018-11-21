Let’s Move: Story & Music Games
While designed for children with developmental disabilities, any child age 4-7 may attend this program at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Zachary Branch. Mary Ann Hoberman presents readings of "Miss Mary Mack" and "It’s Simple, Simon." Music games are also on the agenda.
Share some holiday cheer
The Metro District 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering is at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Chaneyville Community Center, 13211 Jackson Road, Zachary.
Christmas lights and parade
Zachary will become Whoville from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Historic Village. Attendees can take photos with Santa, the Grinch and Whoville residents. An animal barn, food trucks, light displays, entertainment and more will be on tap.
The Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Email taylor@zacharychamber.com for an entry form.
Sock It To Me
While you are out shopping the holiday sales, consider picking up socks to donate to the Sock It To Me drive. The drive is aiming for 15,000 pairs. Baton Rouge Parents magazine is holding the event to provide the necessary item to people in homeless shelters. The magazine said it is the most requested item.
Area drop-off spots include:
- Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker
- Moreau Pediatric Therapy (inside Spectrum), 1326 Church St., Zachary
- Rollins Place Elementary School, 4488 Rollins Place, Zachary
- Sammy's Grill, 20335 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary
- Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary
Another parade
The Slaughter Christmas Festival starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. The parade starts at 3 p.m. People are invited to shop and participate in other holiday fun. For booth information, contact (225) 931-2470, (225) 978-5313 or slaughter.civic@yahoo.com. For parade entries, applications are available at the Town Hall or the fire station. Contact Michelle Poche at (225) 939-7751 or email slaughterfd.svfd@gmail.com for information.