Former Baker prosecutor sworn in as judge
Christopher Dassau was sworn in as district judge Jan. 7.
"It is my honor to serve this community as district judge," he said. "Thank you for your confidence in my public service. I am delivering fairness and justice you can depend on."
Dassau worked as city prosecutor for Baker for nine years before he ran for district judge.
Baker Heritage Museum seeks Black writers
The Baker Heritage Museum is hosting a virtual event celebrating Black History Month and is looking for poets and writers to share original work with the public. This will be a pre-recorded event focusing on the central theme of “Use Your Voice.” Visit https://forms.gle/XRvh3wuUsZZhpGd67 to fill out the form.
Central Chamber of Commerce asks for liability protection for business
The Central Chamber of Commerce has signed a letter from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urging Congress to provide a national baseline of liability protection for businesses for COVID-19 related lawsuits.
The letter to Congress states, “Unfortunately, for many who remain on the front lines and continue to serve our communities during this pandemic, the threat of unfair litigation continues to loom.”
It goes on to propose protection for organizations acting in good faith. “Lawmakers must come together now and ensure that the entities who continue to serve and protect their communities during this pandemic are themselves protected from unfair and harmful lawsuits.”
You can read the full letter at https://tinyurl.com/y24q99b7.