BAKER — Responding to the concerns of local landlords, the City Council Tuesday night agreed to table a proposal that would have made property owners as well as renters responsible for unpaid utility bills.
The amended ordinance would have allowed the city to use a collection agency to target both renters and those owning leased properties in an effort to recover money owed to the city for water and gas.
The proposed ordinance also would have required property owners and renters to jointly apply for new utility accounts when connecting service.
“If this ordinance had gone through, I would have sold all my properties in Baker,” landlord Gary Mitchell said after the meeting.
“I don’t want to do this. I’m just sick of being left with the bills,” Mayor Darnell Waites answered.
Currently, unpaid utility accounts have their water and gas cut off after 30 days. Following that, the city tries to work with the account holders to recover money owed.
“We just want to tighten it up and have in writing what exactly will happen,” Waites said.
Going forward, the city is proposing cutting off utilities after 30 days of unpaid bills, locking meters after 60 days, and pulling up meters after 90 days.
The main problem the ordinance was drafted to combat, Waites said, was inactive accounts, which are usually cases in which a renter doesn’t pay the utility bill and then moves away.
Landlord Robert Williston said he's had renters "run off and leave us hanging" in the past.
“I’d suggest that the city send me a text or an email telling me what the renter owes," Williston said. "They also need to tighten up when to cut off utilities.”
The city’s problem comes when a renter leaves and then the landlord rents to someone else while there is still an unpaid utility balance on the house or apartment, Waites said.
Collection agencies often can’t locate renters after they move and sometimes the renter will lease a new apartment under a relative’s name.
“I see that all the time,” Williston said.
Many of the problems involve landlords who live out of state and don’t have investment in the city, Waites said.
“You all aren’t really the problem,” he told the landlords in attendance.
Waites agreed to schedule a meeting for local landlords and city officials to discuss possible solutions.
In a related matter, Waites announced that Baker has fixed all of the issues with the water system that the state cited in a letter to city officials last month.
The letter, dated August 6, gave the city 30 days to resolve the problems, which included faulty seals on two wells, failure to file a consumer confidence report and inadequate chlorine in some samples.
The city has entered into a $90,000 per year contract with Thornton, Musso, and Bellemin Inc. of Zachary to maintain and manage the water system in an attempt to avoid future problems.
Councilwoman Doris Alexander expressed concern that any current City of Baker employees could lose their jobs as a result of the contract.
“Absolutely not. We need those people,” Waites said.
The contract is just one of many measures to make the city more efficient, he said.
“We have outsourced a few things because it’s cheaper," Waites said. "We don’t have to pay salaries and benefits.”
Waites said he plans to attempt to hire more water certified personnel or have current employees certified. But, he said, many employees in the past have been unable to pass the difficult water certification test.
In other business, Waites announced that the 5K run benefiting the American Cancer Society will be held on Friday, September 21. The Buffalo Festival parade and car show will take place on Saturday, September 22 as well as other events.
Councilwoman Glenda Bryant said the city’s second annual 9/11 and first responders commemoration and celebration, which she organized, was held Tuesday and featured a luncheon.