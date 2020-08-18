HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.20-3.49 GPA, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 GPA. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Local students named to the honors list include:

Baker

President’s list: Reagan E. Frioux, Jasmaine M. Hayes, Elissa J. Henderson, Jaci D. Holliday, Michal E. Huber, Kiara N. Smith

Dean’s list: Frederic Taylor

Honor roll: Cole Edgens, Amber Harriman, Herman I. Phillips

Greenwell Springs

President’s list: Carson B. Balthazar, Bryce Garafola, Lance C. Garafola, Susan E. Merrill, Brooke A. Olinde, Ariana M. Patton, Nia S. Ragland, Hannah A. Spiess, Abigail M. Williams

Dean’s list: Gabriela Ivey

Honor roll: Nicholas M. Breaux, Daryl J. Rousseau II

Pride

President’s list: Avery L. Flotte, James A. Todd

Zachary

President’s list: Faith Blount, Austin Devillier, David J. Diebold, Jasmine Gardner, Sarah A. Gregoire, Karah L. Landry, Kiera D. Sulcer

Dean’s list: Daniel J. Boyette, Kaetriel T. Phillips

Honor roll: Samuel J. Cottano, Kara E. Eastman, Shelby Floyd, Connor M. Gugliotti, Kayla D. Jones

