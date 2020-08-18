HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,358 students to its honors list for the summer 2020 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.20-3.49 GPA, and honor roll students have earned a 3.00-3.19 GPA. Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Local students named to the honors list include:
Baker
President’s list: Reagan E. Frioux, Jasmaine M. Hayes, Elissa J. Henderson, Jaci D. Holliday, Michal E. Huber, Kiara N. Smith
Dean’s list: Frederic Taylor
Honor roll: Cole Edgens, Amber Harriman, Herman I. Phillips
Greenwell Springs
President’s list: Carson B. Balthazar, Bryce Garafola, Lance C. Garafola, Susan E. Merrill, Brooke A. Olinde, Ariana M. Patton, Nia S. Ragland, Hannah A. Spiess, Abigail M. Williams
Dean’s list: Gabriela Ivey
Honor roll: Nicholas M. Breaux, Daryl J. Rousseau II
Pride
President’s list: Avery L. Flotte, James A. Todd
Zachary
President’s list: Faith Blount, Austin Devillier, David J. Diebold, Jasmine Gardner, Sarah A. Gregoire, Karah L. Landry, Kiera D. Sulcer
Dean’s list: Daniel J. Boyette, Kaetriel T. Phillips
Honor roll: Samuel J. Cottano, Kara E. Eastman, Shelby Floyd, Connor M. Gugliotti, Kayla D. Jones