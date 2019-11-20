The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Nov. 8-14:
Bolden, Marchand: 37, 1040 Valverda Road, Maringouin, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown, Jason: 40, 19813 Womack Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace and failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrant.
Carmichael, Kehmani: 27, no address available, simple battery and resisting an officer.
Hartness, Casey: 21, 13209 La. 421, St. Francisville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and headlights required.
Lee, Aaliyah: 25, 1113 Barrington Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Matthews, Charles: 20, 9267 Redwood Lake, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Thelemaque, David: 28, 21 SW Washington St., Atlanta, Ga., soliciting door to door without a permit.