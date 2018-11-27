BAKER — The Baker City Council agrees Tuesday to research the feasibility of a natural gas bulk buying program that could bring revenue into the city.
As a step in the process, the council also voted in favor of the city joining the Louisiana Community Development Authority as a participating political subdivision with a representative to the authority, most likely Mayor Darnell Waites.
The program, which doesn’t cost the city anything to join, would allow large companies in Baker, such as ExxonMobil, to buy natural gas in bulk at a fixed price that would be less than what they would pay on the open market.
The companies would not be able to buy all of their natural gas at the lower price, only an amount determined by the state.
Baker is able to participate because, unlike some cities, it has its own natural gas system.
Any savings from the cheaper natural gas would be divided between the city and the companies participating in the program.
David Riggins of Governmental Consultants Inc., which will research the feasibility of the program in conjunction with the LCDA, said the time is right to pursue the program.
“In 2008-09 we thought we would be able to do it, but interest rates went down. Now they are up again,” he said.
The length of the contract signed would be up to the companies that choose to participate and could range from one to five years.
With the city council’s authorization, Governmental Consultants will begin approaching companies in the area to find out if they want to participate in the program.
The program would be feasible only if enough companies sign up; but once they see how much money they could save, they will most likely want to, Riggins said.
The amount of possible revenue for the city won’t be known until companies sign contracts and all the details are worked out, a process that could take six to nine months, he said.
Municipalities can use the money however they like, and Baker would probably use theirs to improve public works.
“We have gas and water systems we have to maintain,” Waites said. “The amount probably won’t be much to begin with and it will fluctuate with the markets.”
In other business:
- The council voted unanimously to reschedule its Dec. 25 meeting to Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.
- Waites announced the city’s holiday parade will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. beginning at Baker Middle School on Groom Road.
- The free Jingle and Mingle event sponsored by the Main Street Pilot Club will take place Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Auditorium on Groom Road.