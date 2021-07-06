The Southern University Ag Center will host its 2021 Youth Expo themed “Nurturing the Minds of Young Leaders,” on July 30.
The free youth event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Felton G. Clark Activity Center on the campus of Southern University.
The expo, which will be hosted by Missy Radio, is open to all youth and will include prize packs, giveaways, healthy food demonstrations, guest speakers, entertainment and agricultural displays.
For than two decades, the Southern University Ag Center has hosted its youth expo with the goal of helping prepare students for success by learning about technology, science and healthy lifestyles, according to a news release.
“Through our youth expo, we want to introduce students to all the opportunities available in the field of agriculture through the lens of teaching, research, extension and outreach,” said Tiffany Franklin, associate youth specialist and program leader for 4-H and youth development at the SU Ag Center.
“We have so much to offer through our various departments and we want our youth to be informed. So, when they are considering their next venture in life to further their education, we hope they will consider Southern University and a major in an agriculture-related discipline,” Franklin said.
Face masks are required and individuals are asked to practice social distancing.
To register visit https://bit.ly/3qpxBFt.
For information, contact Franklin at youth_development@suagcenter.com.