The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for August 1-22:
Addison, Deon: 23, 5502 W. Tigre Chene Drive, Baker, disturbing the peace, remaining after being forbidden, second-degree battery, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Armstrong, James: 32, 946 Columbus Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Banks, Oscar: 37, 3155 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Buckles, Mequan: 27, 2683 Gore Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive from Zachary Police Department.
Carey, Kelvin: 37, 15680 Samuels Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Carter, Helen: 40, 2553 70th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Clausen, John: 65, 4250 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Coleman, Latoya: 34, 9208 Foster Road, Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movables.
Collins, Idarius: 26, 11235 La. 19, Baker, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Converse, Anthony: 37, 10808 Flintwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Day, Ciera: 29, 4456 Lavey Lane, Baker, violating protective order.
Duncan Jr., Chavis: 26, 4150 72nd St., Baton Rouge, intimidating, impeding or injuring witness, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Evans, Judniqua: 23, 8216 Ned Ave., Apt. A, Baton Rouge, attempted crime, simple robbery.
Evans, Judniqua: 23, 8216 Ned Ave., Apt. A, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gaines, Keri: 44, 706 Daniels St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Galmon, Malaysia: 26, 1249 N. 30th, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gordon, Joseph: 43, 6434 Nellie Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Green, Gerald: 28, 4491 Yvonne Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hackett, Chandra: 45, 2606 Lorraine St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Harrison, Faith: 31, 10327 Avenue G, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hoffpauir, Brandon: 43, 3838 Thomas Road, Lot 80, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from Family Court.
Jackson, Michael: 50, 316 Gatebriar Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Orlando: 51, 365 Crestview Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Regineka: 31, 10666 Scotland Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jyles, Jaurey: 27, 1077 George Ave., Port Allen, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Lawrence, Bianka: 30, 2105 E. Azalea, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Manuel, Michael: 29, 27136 Leighton Lane, Denham Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Parker, TreVaughn: 18m 2636 Chamberlain Ave., Baker, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon.
Pendleton, Lashonda: 39, 4406 Heath Drive, Baker, felony theft, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Price, Jerrod: 64, 13050 Plank Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Profit, Jimmy: 39, 1233 Mount Pleasant Road, Apt. 506, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Rivers, James: 25, 8923 Mary Rue, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Robins, Wayne: 40, 6172 W. Perimeter Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Rush, Ashley: 38, 9001 Arleen Ave., Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Nefrititi: 39, 17851 Plank Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Stinson, Demariol: 33, 10660 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Taplin, Latrinda: 33, 2810 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Terry, Mitchell: 21, 14232 Crystal Drive, Pride, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of Schedule II, possession of legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, insurance required, headlights required, fugitive from Zachary Police Department, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Thomas, Michelle: 33, 45076 George St., Hammond, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas, Randal: 36, 5139 Baker Blvd., Apt. B, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Washington, Eddie: 61, remand from Baker City Court.
Wheeler, Carlos: 22, 20725 Charles Ory Drive, Plaquemine, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Lorenzo: 31, 2115 W. Azalea Drive, Baker, failure to return leased moveable’s, second-degree battery.
Williams, Randy: 25, 10831 Tide Crest, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williamson, Ashley: 29, 29207 Juban Road, Denham Springs, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.