Lane Family Practice is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 third dose booster vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following groups receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their second dose:
- People aged 65 years and older
- People aged 18-64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, including:
- First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)
- Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)
- Food and agriculture workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Corrections workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
- People aged 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions
- Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings
Currently, these recommendations apply only to people who previously received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Lane Family Practice is at 2335 Church St. in Zachary. Call (225) 654-3607 to schedule an appointment, and if possible, bring your vaccine card to the appointment. First- and second-dose appointments are available.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC’s recommendations are bound by what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s allows. At this time, the Pfizer-BioNTech booster authorization only applies to people whose primary series was Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
People in the recommended groups who got the Moderna or J&J/Janssen vaccine will likely need a booster shot, a news release said. More data on the effectiveness and safety of Moderna and J&J/Janssen booster shots are expected soon. With those data, the CDC will keep the public informed with a plan for Moderna and J&J/Janssen booster shots.
Everyone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-shot series, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as the J&J/Janssen vaccine, the release said.