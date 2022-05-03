Rosebud Healthcare & Training held a ribbon-cutting April 21 for its new offices and training facilities.
Located at 3207 Lavey Lane in Baker, Rosebud will continue to provide health care services and training as it has done for the past three years.
“We are so excited to be able to operate in the city of Baker. We love this community. We live in this community. And most of important of all, we believe in and support this community,” said Vikki Wilbon, CEO of Rosebud Healthcare and Training, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Organized by the City of Baker Chamber of Commerce, the event served as the official launch of Rosebud in Baker along with marking the three-year anniversary of the health care service and education organization.
"We are elated to have Vikki and Rosebud in the city of Baker and we as the Chamber will be doing everything we can to support her business," said Michel Woods, Baker Chamber of Commerce president.
"Vikki has always been an advocate for Baker and she has always talked about having a business. I am so excited for God is doing for this family," said Mayor Darnell Waites.
For information on Rosebud Healthcare and Training, visit www.rosebudhealthcare.net.