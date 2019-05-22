Memorial Day service
Port Hudson National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the fallen service members buried at this cemetery. Guest speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Robert Douglas at the event sponsored by the Bonnette-Harrison American Legion Post 502. The event is at 11 a.m. Monday at the cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary.
Job fair Thursday
Baker is holding its 2019 Job and Education Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road.
Farmers market
The Farmers Market returns to Baker City Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1. Senior vouchers, WIC and EBT are accepted. Local produce, cooking demonstrations and other vendors will be available. Vendor booths are $35. Visit www.growbatonrouge.com.
Inner Club council to meet
At 6:30 p.m. June 3, the Baker Inner Club Council will meet at the Baker Library, 3510 Groom Road. For additional information, call (225) 778-0141.
Miss Zachary registration open
The Miss Zachary pageant is June 22. Visit zacharychamber.com/miss-zachary-pageant-registration for registration information. Deadline is June 5.
Donate swimsuits to people in need
The Americana YMCA is part of the YMCA’s 12th annual swimsuit drive. Through May 31, donations of any new or gently used swimsuits will be accepted at the Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary. All donated swimsuits will be given to children and adults in need.
The Y offers several opportunities for children to learn how to swim. To ensure everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those in need. For information about the swimsuit drive, contact Kristen Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org or call (225) 923-0653, ext. 1104.
Be a Lane volunteer
On Facebook, Lane Regional Medical Center said its gift shop is worked each day by volunteers and a few shifts are available. Training is available and workers receive discounts. Contact (225) 658-6699 or email auxiliary@lanermc.org for information.
Junior firefighters sought
The Slaughter Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that it has restarted its Junior Firefighter Program. It is affiliated with the National Volunteer Fire Council's National Junior Firefighter Program. Members must be 11 to 17 years old, must be in good academic standing and must have good moral character. Members must attend required training and events. Email slaughterfd.la@gmail.com.