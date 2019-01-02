The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec 13-20:
Fisher, Olevia: 18, 6120 McHost, Zachary, charged with theft.
Ford, Racey: 44, 8050 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, possession/distribution of Schedule II drugs, failure to use required tail lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Green, Zakorra: 26, 6377 Surrey Lane, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Howard Jr., Donald: 32, 1718 Boulevard de Province, Baton Rouge, possession of a legend drug, driving under suspension.
Lejeune, Natasha: 30, 9017 Dottie Lee St., Zachary, domestic battery.
Merritt, Lacy: 35, 8409 Shaffett St., Ethel, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nichols, Stormee: 19, 2927 W. Vernon St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Schlatre, James: 17, 2166 Maglone Lane, Slaughter, possession of marijuana.
Smith, Rocky: 52, 6461 La. 19, Zachary, theft of a motor vehicle.
Smothers, Mary: 64, 537 Old Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, theft, criminal trespassing.
Williams, Brian: 22, 18234 Eric Drive, Zachary, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use required lights.
Young, Jason: 45, 3870 Cypress Park, Zachary, improper supervision of juveniles.