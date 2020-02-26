BAKER — Baker Mayor Darnell Waites announced Becky Bond has joined Baker government as the director of economic development.
Bond's career spanned 30 years in the private sector, of which more than 20 were with Fortune 100 and 500 companies, a news release said. In her roles she has led diverse teams of program/project analysts, which managed corporate acquisitions and integrations across the U.S.; served as lead construction project manager working in life safety systems in several states, where she also had sales and service responsibilities; and has worked extensively with small and medium businesses upon her return to Louisiana, the release said.
She has spent numerous hours volunteering with local organizations and served with the mayor on the BREC Task Force, the release said.
“Since returning to the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, I am very excited to take the both the personal and professional experiences I have had living across the United States, and apply that as director of economic development to ensure that the we are building strong partnerships, creating genuine commitments and are acting in a way that promotes equity, will promote investment in human capital and builds a foundation for the community," Bond said.
Bond said, "Mayor Waites' leadership focus is about closing the investment, income and education gaps via an eco-industrial corridor and promoting agri-business which smartly capitalizes on our existing resources in this area and expands by looking to the entire metro as partners, which is logical. It helps everyone strive toward their full potential thus lifting the entire community up. I am excited about making that vision a reality.”