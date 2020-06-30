The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department from June 14-25:
Deon Addison: 24; 5502 W. Tigre Chene Court, Baker; aggravated kidnapping, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery (pregnant), fugitive warrants from Baton Rouge Police Department and bench warrants from Baker City Court
Kevin Belone: 32; 3812 Coolidge Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Sabrina Dennis: 27, 16441 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; obstruction of justice
Tiffany Duncan: 30; 2194 Three Notch Road, Clinton; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Joseph Guy: 23; 11201 Clearance St., Clinton; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Terrence Jackson: 31; 10323 Ardoon Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Darren Moore: 29; 12577 Middlewood Drive, Baker; armed robbery, aggravated assault, attempted vehicular burglary, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace and false imprisonment
Corrine Wolf: 25; 2343 Seneca St., Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance and bench warrants from Baker City Court