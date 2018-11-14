The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Oct. 25-Nov. 8:
Chenier, Coby: 26, 5409 Rue Shaylyn, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Cook, Tamakia: 40, 4616 Hidden Gardens Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from Juvenile Court.
Cosey, Melvin: 36, 6571 Kinnon Lane, Ethel, three counts fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Dantzler, A.: 37, 7459 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Davis, Kaylon: 29, 5926 Matthew St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Digiovanni, Anthony: 17, 15085 Plank Road, Baker, simple burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Dillon, Khadijah: 24, 12753 Plank Road, Apt. 7, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dixon, Clifton 29, 867 East Blvd., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Douglas, Bionca: 24, 4330 Jefferson St., No. 5, Baker, hit-and-run and possession of marijuana.
Dove, John: 65, 3612 Baker Blvd., Baker, simple battery.
Duncan, Kayla: 31, 6993 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hawkins, Helen: 58, 18733 Samuel Road, Apt. 250, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Frank: 34, 4629 Avenue C, Zachary, theft.
Keys, Kearra: 26, 1257 Sere St., New Orleans, aggravated assault and on land after forbidden.
Moore, Xavier: 28, 3629 Bardy St., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Parker, Tristen: 17, 15085 Plank Road, Baker, simple burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Parker, Tristen: 17, 15085 Plank Road, Baker, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts.
Peters, Phoebe: 23, 4330 Sherwood, Apt. 2, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Pierson, Stafford: 55, 765 New Rafe Mayer Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Pleasant, Ginny: 39, 3005 Edgewater Pointe, McDonough, Georgia, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Robinson, Stephen: 38, 5350 Groom Road, Apt. 71, Baker, disturbing the peace.
Smith, Jasmine: 19, 4330 Jefferson St., Lot 8, Baker, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Triplet, Jonathan: 29, 8329 Oak Apple Ave, Baton Rouge, failure to return leased movables.
Weatherfood, Kimberly: 48, 5510 Lavey Lane, Lot 64, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Whitfield, Jermaine: 26, 223 Gate Briar St., Baton Rouge, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Williams, Leron: 30, 13311 S. Morvant Place, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wright, Kevin: 23, 155 Garden Brook Drive, Madison, Alabama, driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain control and following to close.