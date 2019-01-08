BAKER — The Baker City Council refused to introduce an ordinance that would have amended the 2019 operating budget for the city, with some council members citing lack of communication and reservations about funding so the city could run its own newspaper.
Councilman Pete Heine made a motion Tuesday night to introduce the ordinance, but council members Doris Alexander, Charles Vincent and Brenda Jackson declined to second the motion. Councilwoman Glenda Bryant was absent.
By state law, cities and other local governments are allowed a variance of 5 percent from their adopted budgets, city finance director Mary Sue Stages said. Any changes larger than that require an ordinance.
The proposed changes to Baker’s budget would amount to about a $398,000 increase in expenditures to pay for stun guns for police officers, a newspaper for the city, as well as other items. Another proposed change was a $6,750 increase to the 911 fund.
Mayor Darnell Waites said in an interview after the meeting that the newspaper would be a monthly publication. The city would sell ads in it and hire three or four people on a contract basis, with a proposed budget of $20,000 for the first year, he said. Baker Printing would print it.
Waites said it would take a while to get the publication up and running, but eventually the city-owned paper might publish twice a month. He envisions it being 6-8 pages filled with information for residents and for promotion of the city. It would be distributed in print and online. Eventually, he said, the paper could make money or at least pay for itself.
An amendment to the street fund would have added $1.5 million in expenditures related to improving streets within the city.
The money is available within the city coffers, but simply must be moved to the relevant funds, Stages said.
“I suggest you put the budget amendment on the agenda for the next meeting so that it can still be discussed if the council doesn’t want to move,” city attorney Ken Fabre said.
State law might allow the city to make some of the proposed changes without council approval, he clarified after the meeting.
In June, when the administration had prepared the 2019 budget, the council refused to adopt it, Waites noted. The Baker City Charter stipulates that if the council doesn’t vote on a budget by June 15, it is adopted by default. He added that the charter also allows the administration to make certain changes without council approval.
“The motion I made is to adopt the ordinance," Heine said Tuesday. "If you all have problems with it, we can discuss it before voting to adopt."
After the meeting, Alexander said she refused to second the motion because she hadn’t been allowed time to study the budget amendments and because of miscommunication with the city administration.
After the council didn’t approve the budget in June, city administrators promised to address the council’s issues and return with an amended budget. That was never done, she said.
She also expressed reservations about the city running its own newspaper.
Vincent also commented that he needs to study the issue more before voting.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to introduce an amendment that would require the lowest floor of new residential and nonresidential construction to be elevated to at least 2 feet above the base flood elevation.
Currently, no such requirement exists in the city’s building code.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommended the change in response to the damage to buildings in the city from the 2016 flood.
“Let me tell you something. When FEMA suggests something, you do it," Heine said. "They have the big stick. This isn’t the last flood we are going to have.”
In further city business:
- Waites announced accounting firm Bruno & Tervalon LLP will present the city’s 2017-18 audit to the council on Jan. 22. He said the audit is largely positive with only small findings.
- Alexander, Jackson and Vincent will host a community meeting addressing water and street issues at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the First Baptist Church, 3213 Groom Road.