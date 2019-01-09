The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Dec. 21- Jan. 2:
Gipson, Andre: 33, 4139 Shelly St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Green, James: 23, 2110 W. Azalea Ave., Baker, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.
Hanson, Raymond: 35, 15396 Tom Drehr Road, Pride, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hayes, Thomas: 31, 10464 Canada St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hogues III, Herman: 46, 5302 Bridge St., St. Martinville, battery on a dating partner, simple damage to property.
Jackson, Wendy: 26, 21870 Samuels Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jones, Kevinnika: 26, 4316 Joseph St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Matthews, Damecia: 21, 1968 Scenic Garden St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.
Matthews, Tiara: 23, 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
McGlothlin, Robert: 54, 2231 N. Magnolia St., Baker, domestic abuse/aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Simms, Willie: 42, 3943 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Sterling, Terrence: 28, 1120 Sherron Ave., Apt. 49, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Tate, Tauron: 25, 17831 Plank Road, Zachary, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.
Webb, Chrissy: 39, 12400 Depew Road, Apt. 10, Gulfport, Mississippi, theft.
William, Deborah: 62, 405 Cypress Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish.