Campaign signs are already abundant around town, and election season is getting into full swing now that candidates have officially signed up for their races.
Qualifying for candidates for this fall’s election was held July 20 to July 22.
The primary is set for Nov. 8, and the general election will follow on Dec. 10.
Zachary residents will elect a new mayor, police chief and city court judge along with City Council and School Board members. In Baker, only School Board members are on the fall ballot.
Three people — all familiar names in Zachary — are throwing their hats in the ring for the mayor’s race. David McDavid, who is the police chief, and longtime City Council members Francis Nezianya and Laura O’Brien are all vying to replace Mayor David Amrhein, who has been in office for three terms and is not seeking reelection.
Four people have signed up to succeed McDavid as police chief. They include Darryl “Schuster” Lawrence Sr., Justin Nevels, Ty Stephens and Robert Williams III.
David Conachen, Lawrence “L.T.” Dupre and John Hopewell are running for city court judge. Lonny Myles is retiring after holding the position since 1994.
Those running for Zachary City Council seats are:
- District 1, Freida Morris, Jeff Ponder and Brandy Westmoreland
- District 2, incumbent John LeBlanc and Lisa Frosch
- District 3, Vincent Cimino and Ambre DeVirgilio
- District 4, James Graves, Mindy Slaughter and Sharon “Mrs. T” Turner
- District 5, incumbent Lael Montgomery, Jennifer Boyd, Dianne Fletcher and Taquila Jones.
Zachary Community School Board candidates include:
- District 1, incumbent Gaynell Young and Kyle Watson
- District 2, Cynthia Bentley, Ryan Talbot and Charles Thompson
- District 5, Laura Freeman and Jordan Watkins
- District 6, incumbent Elecia “Lisa” Lathon and Nicole Jarreau
- District 7, Andrew Gaines and Hayes Natasha
- District 8, incumbent Ann Watkins and Crystal London
- District 9, incumbent David Dayton and Sheldon Early.
Nobody signed up to challenge School Board members Marty Hughes, of District 3, and Kenneth Mackie, of District 4, meaning they will be reelected by default.
In Baker, candidates seeking school board seats are:
- District 1, incumbent Elaine Davis and Linda Perkins
- District 2, Katina Brooks and Alteen Profit
- District 3, incumbent Joyce Burges and Desiree Collins
- District 4, Shemeatric Coleman and Monique Butler Porsche
- District 5, Clara Joseph and Tuwanda LeDuff.