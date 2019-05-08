Concert set for Tuesday
The Regional Arts Council of Zachary will be concluding the Spring Concert series at the Pointe of Americana at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with jazz band Blue Horizon. Tickets are available online at www.raczonline.org or at the door for $20.
Together since 2011, the Blue Horizon band plays a mix of jazz standards, swing and blues. Blue Horizon had its start as part of a continuing education class sponsored by LSU and something permanent was born. The songs are a mix of old and new, some popular and some lesser-known tunes.
Inner Club council to meet
At 6:30 p.m. June 3, the Baker Inner Club Council will meet at the Baker Library, 3510 Groom Road. For additional information, call (225) 778-0141.
Self-defense class planned
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce Women's Self-Defense Class is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Zachary Martial Arts, 2060 Church St. The class is $30. Email taylor@zacharychamber.org for registration information. The class will be taught by a retired Marine instructor.
Donate swimsuits to people in need
The Americana YMCA is part of the YMCA’s 12th annual swimsuit drive. Through May 31, donations of any new or gently used swimsuits will be accepted at the Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary. All donated swimsuits will be given to children and adults in need.
The Y offers several opportunities for children to learn how to swim. To ensure everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those in need. For information about the swimsuit drive, contact Kristen Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org or call (225) 923-0653, ext. 1104.
Be a Lane volunteer
On Facebook, Lane Regional Medical Center said its gift shop is worked each day by volunteers and a few shifts are available. Training is available and workers receive discounts. Contact (225) 658-6699 or email auxiliary@lanermc.org for information.
Northwestern Middle sets Spring Show
The Northwestern Middle School Performing Arts 2019 Spring Show draws inspiration from Aristotle’s words “Hope is a waking dream.” To express this, performances will feature songs from movies and musicals, including "The Greatest Showman," "Hamilton" and "Wicked"; Disney musicals, including "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Anastasia"; and others. Performers include the NMS choir program and selected advanced drama students. The event is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the school auditorium. Tickets may be purchased online at nms.ticketleap.com/choirspring19/ for $5.
Summer activities
Plains Presbyterian Church will host Summer Seaquest from 9 a.m. until noon June 10-14 at 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary. Children who will turn 4 by Sept. 30 through the sixth grade are invited to attend. Visit the church website at www.churchattheplains.org to register online.