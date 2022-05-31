IMG_1949.jpg

Baker Rotary members, from left, Desiree Collins, Randy Herring, Doris Alexander and Laquisha Combeau; Baker Heights Elementary Principal Cathy Craddock; Leonard Benjamin and Larry McCaleb attend a luncheon for Baker Heights Elementary School staff.

 Provded photo

On May 20, the Baker Rotary Club hosted a luncheon for the Baker Heights Elementary School staff.

In honor of Teachers Appreciation Day, the club members took an opportunity to express their support and appreciation to the Baker School System.