Lane Pediatrics announces the addition of pediatrician Dr. Chana Heintz to its practice at 6110 Main St., Zachary. She joins Dr. Shola Tijani.
Heintz graduated as valedictorian from Medgar Evers College — The City University of New York, earned her doctorate of medicine at St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency training at University at Buffalo Jacob’s School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She is board eligible in pediatrics.
Her expertise lies in providing care to newborns, toddlers, children and teens, including neonatal care, performing examinations and evaluations to assess patient growth and development, and treating children with both minor illness and chronic health issues. Her research and special interests include infant jaundice, breastfeeding and pediatric literacy.
“I am an energetic, reliable physician committed to providing excellent medical care,” Heintz said. “I am eager to be a contributing member of the Lane Pediatrics team and developing a close connection with the community.”
Heintz lives in Zachary with her 15-month-old son Maximus. She enjoys cooking, painting, weightlifting, going to farmers markets and spending quality time with Maximus. She has a passion for languages, speaking fluent Dutch and Hebrew, as well as German, French and Yiddish.