The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge; Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Aug. 9-23:
Alsander, Samuel: 31, 4975 Crown Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Anderson, Cammron: 17, 15085 Plank Road, Baker, aggravated assault.
Basquine, Tyrone: 45, 8636 St. Anthony St., New Roads, distribution of Scheduled I narcotic, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office.
Brown, Darrell: 31, 12145 Plymouth, Baton Rouge, felony theft and bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Catling, Edie: 24, 1000 Avenue C, Apt. 205, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Chews, Terry: 37, 5914 Matthews St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Cross, Eugene: 33, 1007 Shilo Ave., Apt. D, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ervin, Curt: 50, 12123 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ferguson, Contina: 39, 18733 Samuels Road, Lot 9, Zachary, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotic, possession of Schedule II narcotics.
Franklin, Stevon: 21, 1012 Seville St., Apt. 1, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Gregoire, Chantelle: 34, 7437 La. 67, Clinton, theft, possession of Schedule IV narcotic.
Jackson, Quentin: 38, 17444 Old Baker Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jenkins, Kerry: 30, 2637 Charles St, Jackson, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotic.
Johnson, Dantrel: 30, 4629 Avenue C, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Seneque: 22, 5536 Country Lane, Baker, aggravated damage to property.
Jones, Aleisha: 33, 3240 Owego St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Lafleur, Tiffini: 25, address unavailable, booked in for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotic, possession of schedule II narcotics.
Leverson, Calvin: 40, 5687 Louisville, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Lindsey, Tiffany: 29, 12254 Lamargie Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Love, Frank: 36, 1780 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
McCray, Charles: 46, 265 Lakecrest Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
McDanell, Megan: 29, 20043 Buck Horn Drive, Zachary, theft, possession of marijuana, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Monroe, Christopher: 32, 5615 Winchester Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Moore, Allen: 27, 8770 Elm Grove, Baton Rouge, fugitive charges from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office.
Morris, Daryl: 42, 388 Topeka St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Pate, Michael: 25, 2937 Pluskat Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Payne, Darryneisha: 22, 5123 Paige St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Prater, Deamarcus: 17, 15085 Plank Road, Baker, simple battery.
Richard, Layton: 26, 6552 Lake Mary Road, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Schaffer, Darius: 21, 650 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Square Jr., Joesph: 21, 5620 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, distribution of Scheduled I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Veals, Donald: 34, 67 Hill St., Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Victor, Brandon: 33, 1709 Julia St., New Iberia, simple battery, simple assault, false imprisonment, resisting by force, fugitive from Baton Rouge Police Department, bench warrant from Baker City Court.