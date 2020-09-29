The City of Baker School System has announced an update to the students returning schedule in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards announcement moving the state toward Phase 3 on Sept. 11, a press release said.
The Baker School system has transitioned back toward in-person learning as ordained by the Louisiana State Board of Education, including:
- 25%-50% school bus occupancy will increase to 50%- 70% school bus occupancy.
- Pre K-fifth grade students will be attending school five days a week.
- Sixth-eighth grade students will be attending school five days a week, face-to-face, effective Sept. 28.
- Ninth-12th grade students will be attending school five days a week, with a hybrid model, effective Sept. 28. On Oct. 19, all ninth-12th grade students will attend school face-to-face.
Unless the parent provides extenuating circumstances or health reasons why their child should continue to partake in social-distance learning, all students will need to attend school physically, according to a news release.