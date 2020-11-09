Claire McCrary, 41, has announced her candidacy for the upcoming Republican State Central Committee election. RSCC is the governing body of the state party, and District 15-A encompasses areas of Zachary and Baker.
McCrary taught in the Zachary Community School District prior to shifting her career path. She serves as the director of human resources for PacTec Inc., a global manufacturer of waste packaging solutions for petrochemical, nuclear and industrial facilities.
“I’m running because crucial demographics are struggling to identify with our party. We need to elect more rising RSCC leaders to ensure that we stay relevant and relatable” said McCrary. “I’m not a politician, so my skill set fits this position well. I have extensive experience on several community boards and am results-driven; serving as a force to ensure ideas and plans are brought to fruition.”
McCrary said her interest in conservatism first began when she campaigned with Young Republicans. After receiving her bachelor's degree from LSU, she remained on the periphery of politics.
“Every time I attended a Hayride dinner or GOP event, someone encouraged me to run — but I was busy raising four children.” She added, “Now that my children are grown, I’m able to commit more time to the betterment of our state and nation. This is an unpaid seat, so it’s best filled with someone who is naturally energetic, passionate and selfless.”
The election will be held Dec. 5, and early voting is Nov. 20-28, with the exception of closures on Sunday, and the Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving.
To follow McCrary, visit www.facebook.com/ClaireRSCC/ or linkedin.com/in/clairemccrary.