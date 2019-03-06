The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Feb. 21-28:
Augustine, Brandi: 27, 6875 Harry Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Basnaw, Lisa: 26, 3768 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Bell, Davin: 40, 3718 Buffwood Drive, Baker, domestic abuse battery.
Burns, Bryan: 30, 1126 Myrtle St., Baker, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Clark, Dan: 59, 4908 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Comeaux, Courtney: 36, 5353 Bankers Ave., Suite 400, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Daily, Chauncy: 37, 5663 Winchester Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Folse, Matthew: 28, 1943 Brightside View, Baton Rouge, gross littering prohibited, criminal trespass, criminal mischief.
Gremillion, Steven: 27, 14923 E. Beaver Drive, Pride, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Halford, Racheal: 27, 8169 Susie Circle E., Denham Springs, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hartford, Michael: 57, 3232 Gibson Ave., Baker, remanded Baker City Court.
Haynie, Charles: 29, 153 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery.
Irvin, Angela: 37, 8304 Folly Brown Road, Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jaspreon, Archie: 26, 11800 Marston Road, Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jones, Emanuel: 30, 3056 Topaz Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Obear, Marques: 30, 3924 Charles St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Stampley, Georgia: 35, 9514 Bank St., Clinton, criminal trespass, theft, fugitive warrant from Zachary City Court.
Washington, Rydrick: 24, 1616 Kilder St., Baton Rouge, required taillamp, license plate, driver's license not on person, possession of unidentifiable firearm, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office fugitive warrant.
Wiggins, Joshua: 23, 1408 Landry Drive, Baker, simple battery.