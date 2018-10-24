Be a part of recovery
A series of community meetings is addressing an All-Hazards Recovery Plan for East Baton Rouge Parish. Upcoming meetings are Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Bluebonnet Branch Library, Tuesday at the Zachary branch and Nov. 8 at the Greenwell Springs Branch. All start at 6 p.m.
Barbells for Boobs
On Friday, CrossFit Zachary is holding Barbells for Boobs at the Zachary Fire Station. The organization provides tests and checkups for women who can't afford them. CrossFit members will be on hand from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to perform burpees, air squats, sit-ups or pushups for donations. The goal is to raise $2,500. Visit barbellsforboobs.org/fundraisers/crossfit-zachary for information or to donate.
Musical Thursdays
The Anteeks will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, for Rocktober at the outdoor plaza between Bistro Byronz and Lit Pizza.
Normandy support
The Zachary High School Junior ROTC chicken dinner fundraiser is Thursday, Oct. 28. Dinners are $8 each and will be available between the Police Station and the City Hall Annex beginning at 11 a.m. For information or to purchase tickets, call Maj. Les Martin at (225) 658-739. Walk-ups are welcome but presold tickets are encouraged.
The event is to raise money to send cadets to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of France to free Europe from Hitler's occupation in World War II. The cadets will be leaving June 2019.
The group also has a Gofundme page for donations. Visit www.gofundme.com/ZHS75DDay.
ZEPTO Fall Fest
ZEPTIO'S Fall Fest is from 1 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Copper Mill Elementary. Admission is $10. Children younger than 3 and adults are free.
Inflatables, BREC on the Geaux, a DJ, Little Gym of Zachary, the sheriff's department, tennis, petting zoo and much more will be available. Costumes are encouraged. Visit ZEPTO on Facebook for information.
Basketball in Baker
The Baker basketball League is registering for the 2019 season. Games begin in January and are played at Baker-area gyms. Registration is $300 a team with discounts for early registration and multiteam discounts. Visit www.bakerareasports.org to register.
Palliative care seminar
Lane Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge will host a free seminar, ‘Navigating Palliative Care’, from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, in the third-floor conference room at Lane Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main Street, Zachary. Lunch is included. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-4573 or email kmiller@lanermc.org.
The seminar will highlight the goals of palliative care and hospice care, and how these types of care can assist with symptom control in the home and prevent hospital readmissions. CEUs for social workers will be offered. Presentations will be made by Guido DeJesus, M.D., of Hospice of Baton Rouge; and Auldyn Hirschey, NP-C, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.