A 2022 Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 30 at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road, Zachary.
The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, American Legion Post 502 honor guard, and a wreath presentation by American Legion.
“This will be our first public Memorial Day ceremony since 2019,” said Eugenia Simmons, director of the Louisiana National Cemetery. “We are eager to have our local veteran community present on Memorial Day to pay respect to our interred veterans.”
In preparation for Memorial Day, flags will be placed on 13,688 graves at Port Hudson National Cemetery and 8,180 graves at Louisiana National Cemetery.
Flag placement will begin at 8 a.m. May 28. The VA invites the public, including youth organizations, to assist with placement of the flags as part of our annual tradition.