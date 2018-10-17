The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 4-11:
Banks, Oscar: 36, 3155 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hills, Darrin: 32, 3344 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Johnson, Denard: 60, 5236 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant.
May, Kristen: 24, 19861 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, theft.
McLaury, Terri: 54, 1318 Lake Pointe Ave., Zachary, criminal damage to property, criminal mischief.
Salah, Hannah: 17, 5442 Bogey St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Smith, Rachel: 42, 4051 David St., Zachary, improper supervision of a juvenile.
Spurlock, Reginald: 68, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Thompson, Brett: 36, 7311 Lindsey Lane, Ethel, theft.
Wascom, Heather: 39, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Alahondro: 43, 4201 Wilderness Run, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Williams, Janet: 63, 22960 Elberta Lane, Zachary, flight from an officer.