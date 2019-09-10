BAKER — The Baker City council agreed Tuesday night to a 10-year franchise agreement with Cox Communications for cable service.
Under the agreement, which is a renewal of an existing contract between Baker and Cox, the city receives 5 percent of the gross revenue from any services Cox sells within Baker, in lieu of paying city taxes or license fees.
The agreement is standard for municipalities and the 5 percent rate is set by the federal government, Mayor Darnell Waites said.
“They have to pay us to be here, to be allowed to put up their towers and so on,” Waites said.
He clarified that the city has no jurisdiction over how much residents and other customers are charged for cable television or other services.
The contract begins in October.
In other business, the council heard that:
- Councilwoman Glenda Bryant received a Legends award from Rebirth Magazine.
- The Baker Main Street Pilot Club, in conjunction with Pilot Club International, is collecting relief supplies for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Those wishing to donate can bring hygiene items such as feminine products, toothbrushes and soap, or batteries, flashlights and first aid kits to the Baker Municipal Building on Groom Road. Donations can also be made through smile.amazon.com by selecting Pilot Club International.Pilot Club International provided supplies to Baker during both Hurricane Katrina and the historic flooding of 2016 and this is a way for the city to give back, Stages said.
- The Baker Buffalo Festival will begin 6:30 a.m. Saturday with the Running of the Buffalos 5K Walk/Run at Greenwood Park. Carnival rides and live band performances begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20, and the parade will start at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 on Groom Road. Rides, a car show and other activities will be held throughout the day and beginning at 1 p.m. Sept. 22.
- The New Life Baptist Church Women’s Auxiliary and the Baker Civic Club hold a garage sale at the Baker Civic Club, 2640 N. Magnolia Drive, on Oct. 4 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 8 a.m.-noon.
- First Quarter of Baker sponsors a community spelling bee on Nov. 16 at the SGFMBC Fellowship Hall, 16443 Plank Road, for children at the 5th and 8th grade reading levels. The entrance fee is $20. Registration and more information can be found at fqcsi.org.