The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Nov. 9-15:
Bearden, Yesenia: 34, 11016 Mill Creek Lane, Slaughter, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Brisco, Tashi: 34, 22717 Beaver Cove Court, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Chambers, Cory: 46, 3479 Beechwood Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dixon, Sarah: 37, address unavailable, Baton Rouge, theft, criminal trespass, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Dunn, Jasmine: 22, 106 Woodland Drive, Apt. B, Denham Springs, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Emery, Jimmie: 33, 504 Charles Ave., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hill, Leonard: 31, 30700 E. Brookstown, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Brian: 28, 5135 Sunshine Park, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Fredericka: 30, 801 Swan Ave., Apt. 13, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Miller, Deunte: 29, 3850 Banks St., Jackson, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Moore Jr., Leanard: 40, 2021 Charles St., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Tate, Thomas: 35, 11586 N. Harrell's Ferry Road, Apt. 28-2, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.