The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Feb. 28-March 1:
Chaney, Ashley: 31, 3690 Vernon Drive, Zachary, fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Collier, David: 70, 560 Westin Ave., Baker, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Fields, Jamila: 36, 3606 South Loyola St., Kenner, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Giancone, Lindsey: 25, 1125 Brenwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Gilmore, Ebony: 30, 1737 La Annie Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
King, Wilbur: 36, 916 Chemin Drive, Baker, molestation of a juvenile.
McCallop, Donald: 50, 5175 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
McDaniel, Megan: 30, 20043 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
McQuirter, Samantha: 19, 4849 Idlewild Drive, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Pirtle, Lacey: 32, 19999 Tucker Road, 10, Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Rogers, Joshua: 34, 1330 Central Road, Baker, driving while intoxicated, bench warrants from Baker City Court, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Sanchez, Walter: 34, 1315 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Smith, Yashica: 44, 3845 Varsity St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Ventura, Josue: 27, 1104 Sinbad St., Baker, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Williams, Carl: 58, 7185 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Williams, Gloria: 34, 6114 Groom Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Williams, Ronald: 50, 9065 Mable Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.