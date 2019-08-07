The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for July 9-31:
Augillard, Leroy: 31, 5301 Celeste Drive, Baker, four fugitive warrants from family court.
Barton, Natalie: 41, 360 Winchester Circle, Mandeville, affidavit warrant of forgery.
Bradley, Willie: 28, 1907 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Brown, Charhonda: 42, 1011 Seville Ave., Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Corner, Ebony: 24, 4691 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker, two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Costley, John: 43, 1225 Robin St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Courtney, Nakosha: 27, 1413 W. Garfield St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Crayton, Jalum: 34, 135 Shilo, Apt. C, Baker, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, sexual battery.
Dabadie, Chad: 46, 7467 Smith Road, Clinton, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Davis, Sedrick: 31, 9586 Hardwood Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Dela Cruz, Francis: 24, 7158 Hooper Road, Lot 23, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, following to close.
Dixon, Ashley: 26, 4711 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Dixon, Warren: 27, 4979 St. Louis St., Zachary, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Edwards, Bernard: 57, 9714 Avenue C, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Edwards, Larry: 35, 17 Singletary St., New Roads, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Griffin, Tyran: 28, 6265 Payne Road, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hailey, Jennifer: 34, 7055 Kent, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Harrell, Darren: 57, 9455 Deer Trail Ave., Zachary, two counts of open container, obstructing public passages, resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated.
Hensley, Christopher: 25, 5580 Rush St., Slaughter, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug.
Holliday, Keoshia: 25, 401 Sinbad, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jackson, Christine: 21, 3360 Race St., Jackson, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jackson, Demetris: 28, 1900 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jackson, Fredricka: 28, 6220 Villa Ashley Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jacobs, Donald: 21, 5331 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
James, Jantell: 42, 2310 Richmond Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Johnson, Leslie: 18, 131 Chemin Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Jones, Toshima: 38, 5085 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Lee, Ashley: 34, 4239 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
McKenzie, Lacrisha: 33, 1338 Louisiana Ave., Baker, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Murphy, Tyren: 18, 14043 Alsen Heights Parkway, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Paul, Jay: 38, 24820 Alexander, Plaquemine, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Perry, Keith: 37, 10104 Anna Moore, Ethel, Schedule II (suboxone), driving on roadway.
Porter, Antoinette: 48, 4691 Gibbens Payne, Baker, simple battery, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Robertson, Brandon: 20, 5409 Groom Road, Baker, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Rosamond, Dillan: 26, 17190 Olive Drive, Livingston, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sammy, Angel: 30, 3003 River Road, Apt. 6, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Sept, Keishawne: 21, 5450 Groom Road, Apt. 2, Baker, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Shepard, Taliyah: 19, 4408 Burgess, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Shropshire, Derek: 25, 1510 Landry Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Simms, Joshua: 36, 4613 Greenwood Lane, Baker, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Smith, Frank: 47, 4330 Jefferson St., Baker, distribution/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, distribution/possession with intent to distribute Xanax, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Sneed, Albert: 36, 3838 Thomas Road, Baker, domestic abuse battery, contributing to endangerment of a juvenile.
Theriot, Kerry: 25, 287 Industrial Drive, Jonesboro, possession of a firearm by felon, disturbing the peace, simple assault, no insurance, license plate switched, fail to register vehicle, driving under suspension, remaining after forbidden.
Thomas, Jamarcus: 24, 12248 Joe Louis Court, Baton Rouge, four counts of fraud obtaining controlled drug substance by fraud or forgery.
Turner, Norman: 33, 1680 O’Neal Lane, Apt. 134, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Vincent, Darren: 30, 5410 Rue Shaylyn, Baker, two counts of distribution of possession with intent marijuana, possession with intent and cultivation of marijuana.
Washington, Cleveland: 37, 5352 Commerce St., St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
White, Thomas: 32, 677 Waverly Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Whitfield, Jermaine: 26, 223 Gate Briar St., Baton Rouge, simple battery, simple assault, false imprisonment.