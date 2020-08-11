The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on July 31-Aug. 6:
Brockale Catling: 34; 3004 Carol Jack Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Joseph Dickinson: 39; 4133 Lee St., Zachary; burglary of an inhabited dwelling and fugitive warrant through Baker Police.
Shawn Elsey: 49; 3722 Pope Road, Zachary; improper telephone communications.
Seth Friend: 26; 510 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge; DWI.
Nicholas Hopkins: 28; 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary; simple battery.
Johnathan Johnson: 48; 13167 John Smith Lane, Clinton; simple assault.
Brian Lindsay: 40; 5542 Rollins Road, Zachary; attempted murder/gun second-degree, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.
Fredrick Lusk: 23; 260 Flonacher Road, Zachary; distributing/Manufacturing Schedule II drug, possession of firearm with drugs, resisting an officer, window tint obscuring view prohibited.
Darryl Rogers: 54; 3304 Canonicus St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana.