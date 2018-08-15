The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 2-9:
Allen, Daja: 21, 11926 Queens Drive, Baton Rouge, attempted theft.
Armwood, Roscoe: 28, 12254 Lamargie St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Butcher, George: 36, 1590 Court St., Port Allen, flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Collins, Kejuan: 19, 221 Dotson Ave., Baker, charged with disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property.
Davis, James: 30, 3203 Singletary Drive, Baker, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Delaughter, Richard: 25, 1739 La. 63, Clinton, failure to appear in court.
Dunn, Michael: 38, 1105 Sherron Road, Baker, disturbing the peace.
Farley, Brandon: 33, 4035 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Guidry, David: 22, 752 Lonita Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, failure to signal, failure to yield at a stop sign.
Jacques, Andre: 43, 3429 Truman St., Zachary, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Jenkins, Robert: 32, 19600 La. 444, Livingston, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Antoine: 51, 4165 Sarasota Drive, Baton Rouge, theft, trespassing.
Johnson, Dantrell: 30, 20029 High Plains Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court.
Kennison, Austin: 20, 3715 Nelson St., Zachary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle.
King, Indrea: 37, 1580 79th Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Mitchell, Rashonda: 22, 12527 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Nations, John: 26, 5157 La. 19, no city listed, child desertion.
Peralta, Maisha: 37, 750 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, theft.
Pigrenet, Crystal: 25, 19917 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith, Frederick: 55, 32268 Mary Ann Way Ave., Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Smith, John: 41, 11588 Lupine St., Zachary, illegal discharge of a firearm.
Whittington, Bennett: 28, 8945 Peterson Road, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wyble, Jason: 32, 33896 Courtney Lane, Watson, six counts of failure to appear in court.