The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 3-10:
Ballow, Kamen: 38, 10603 Jorroson Lane, Ethel, possession of marijuana.
Behrens, Labin: 19, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Bell, David: 55, 7635 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud.
Braswell, Harold: 53, 1611 Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, violation of protective orders, attempted forcible rape.
Brown, Willie: 52, 4317 Stewart St., Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
Carney, Democka: 38, 16628 Plank Road, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Coleman, Jalin: 22, 19148 Pride Baywood Road, Greenwell Springs, distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs.
Dawson, Willie: 43, 5150 La. 964, Zachary, illegal possession of stolen firearms, four counts of distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs, distribution and manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
Delaughter, Richard: 25, 4726 Pecan Grove, St. Francisville, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant through Baker City Court.
Dunn, Lakeisha: 35, 8260 Smith Road, Clinton, theft.
Falvey, James: 30, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.
Gaines, Kenard: 22, 7913 Josh Turner Lane, Ethel, possession of marijuana.
Gardner, Kenneth: 34, 5308 Church St., Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
Gilmore, Antonio: 19, 9780 Lemon Road, Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs, distribution and manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
Griffin, Antoinette: 22, 336 Gatebriar St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Griffin, Jaqueline: 50, 336 Gatebriar St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Harris, Alice: 46, 5133 St. Louis St., Zachary, fugitive warrant.
Harris, Damon: 40, 5710 E. Central Ave., Zachary, two counts of distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession and distribution of Schedule I drugs.
Harris, Edjuan: 28, 3480 Cypress Park, Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs, possession and distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession and distribution Schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm with drugs.
Harris, Mitchell: 22, 5133 St. Louis St., Zachary, second-degree battery, theft, two counts of distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs.
Hayes, Tolliver: 35, 4440 Stewart St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Honora, Steven: 32, 6676 Oaks Edge Drive, Zachary, hit-and-run, careless operation.
Johnson, Alexzae: 40, 4255 Young St., Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs.
Kelley, Lacey: 32, 3428 La. 75, Plaquemine, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Kendrick, Michael: 44, 8421 La. 19, Zachary, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lemon Jr., Gregory: 23, 1805 Judith Drive, Zachary, distribution of Schedule I drugs, distribution and manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
McMichael, Eric: 55, 1404 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
Paul, Bertrae: 23, 5150 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms, resisting an officer with force or violence, simple assault, three fugitive warrants.
Paul, Shadreka: 41, 5150 La. 964 Zachary, resisting an officer, accessory after the fact.
Robinson, Caleb: 18, 2517 La. 42, Slaughter, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stevenson, Robert: 38, 21584 Samuels Road, Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule I drugs.
Tate, Joshua: 33, 645 Morrow Ave., Zachary, theft.
Thomas, Leroy: 17, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.
Washington, Billie: 35, 187 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, distribution and manufacturing Schedule II drugs.
Washington, Randyle: 36, 49 Joe Iverstine, Hammond, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive warrant, driving with a suspended license.
White, Corey: 19, 4000 McHugh Road, Zachary, two counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.
Young, Justin: 22, 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.