Helping animals and people during the holidays
Lots of groups are collecting needed items. Here are a few:
- Saturday is a Pack the Pantry event. Bring nonperishable food items for the food pantry to the Christmas parade Saturday. A Zachary High float will collect the items. Items also can be dropped off at Chloe's snowball stand in the city parking lot.
- Girl Scout Troop No. 10150 is hosting a holiday blanket and towel drive to benefit Must Luv Dogs. New or gently used blankets or towels are sought. Small fleece blankets are preferred. Drop off donations by Tuesday, Dec. 11 at PetSense, Plains Veterinary, The Animal Center or The Pampered Pooch.
- The Zachary High Beta and Key clubs are hosting a Community Toy Drive through Dec. 14. Donate a new, unwrapped toy at the high school, 4100 Bronco Lane, for a child in Zachary or to the Toys for Tots program. Toys for ages 5-12 are the most needed. No toy weapons are accepted.
- The Sock It To Me drive is aiming to collect 15,000 pairs of socks to give to homeless shelters. Area drop-off spots include Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker; Moreau Pediatric Therapy (inside Spectrum), 1326 Church St., Zachary; Rollins Place Elementary School, 4488 Rollins Place, Zachary; Sammy's Grill, 20335 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; and Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary.
Christmas lights and parade
Zachary will become Whoville from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the Historic Village. Attendees can take photos with Santa, the Grinch and Whoville residents. An animal barn, food trucks, light displays, entertainment and more will be on tap.
The Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Fire department fundraisers
The Zachary Fire Department is selling sausage po-boys at the Whoville Christmas in the Village event Friday. Money earned goes to the Volunteer Section to help with purchases for the department.
On Saturday, the department will sell jambalaya plates near City Hall after the parade. Money earned from this will send firemen and police officers to a memorial being held for the late Chris Lawton who worked for both departments and was killed in March while serving a search warrant.
Basketball sign-up
The Baker Area Sports Association is holding registration for winter basketball and its 2019 basketball league. Visit bakerareasports.org or call Gerald Collins at (225) 205-4652 for information on both leagues.
Christmas in Slaughter
The Slaughter Community Charter School athletics department is sponsoring Pancakes with Santa and 5K Pancake Run beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 15. Cost for the run and all-you-can-eat pancakes is $15 ($10 for SCCS/SES students), or $5 for pancakes only. Email Stephanie Goudeau at sgoudeau@thesccs.org for information.
It is followed by the Slaughter Christmas Fair, sponsored by Slaughter Civic Club, at 10 a.m. and the Slaughter Christmas Parade, sponsored by Slaughter Fire Department, at 3 p.m.