The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department July 18-25:
Bailey, Rodney: 44, 20562 Chaney Road, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Bruce, Clyde: 30, 3460 Holly St., Zachary, simple battery.
Childress, Jason: 30, 1381 Pride Port Hudson, Zachary, simple burglary, unauthorized entry of a business, theft, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Cutrer, Nathan: 37, 9007 La. 10, Ethel, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage, driving with a suspended license, obstruction of justice, license plate required.
Hardy, Brigitte: 56, 5455 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Hardy, Meshellay: 24, 5455 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Harris, Lionel: 61, 5272 Lennox St., Zachary, simple battery.
Hayes, Jessica: 38, 825 Belhaven Circle, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Leger, Randal: 55, 20555 Gillie Drive, Zachary, hit-and-run.
McMichael, Brent: 37, 2605 Colonial Way, Zachary, theft.
Oubre, Christopher: 35, 5304 Antioch Blvd., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Payne, Jacob: 23, 4353 Hancock St., Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Pickett, Terrance: 23, 21340 Barskett Road, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Reed, Rekesha: 42, 1005 Progress Road, Baton Rouge, theft, entering/remaining after forbidden.
Smith, Daniel: 56, 4754 Avenue G, Zachary, battery of a dating partner.
Tennart, Leonard: 29, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, felon in possession of a firearm, tail lamp violation, a fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Whitfield, Andrew: 44, 1731 Saul Drive, Zachary, five counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.