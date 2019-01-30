The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 17-24:
Barrett, David: 18, 3990 Orida St., Mandeville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blackmon, Anthony: 32, 4979 St. Louis St., Zachary, six counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bowie, Jerritt: 18, 17441 Omega St., Baker, possession of marijuana, failure to use headlights when required.
Bradley, Victor: 28, 973 Meadow Glen Ave., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brown, Albert: 37, 5024 Rollins Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana, not having driver’s license on person.
Butler, Jaaroed: 24, 1201 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Davis, Jesse: 25, 211 Beartown Road, Jayess, Mississippi, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duncan, Thomas: 31, 2282 Cook Road, Clinton, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Graves, Sebastion: 17, 6421 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Slaughter, possession of marijuana.
Hall, Carl: 49, 4979 St. Louis St., Zachary, entering and remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace, fugitive warrant.
Horton, Michael: 32, 12129 Cimmaron Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery warrant through Zachary Police Department.
Lewis, Talmadge: 47, 6150 Windwood Drive, Zachary, popping fireworks.
Livingston, Tanner: 19, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Munson, Lauren: 17, 1439 Pecan Grove Ave., Zachary, theft.
Rogers, Harvey: 18, 1210 Magnolia Ave., Natchez, Mississippi, theft.
Smith, Ruth: 54, 6504 Blue Grass Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant, expired license, failure to register a vehicle.
Wallace, Jade: 17, 1502 Pecan Crossing Ave., Zachary, theft.
Ward, Rakeem: 18, 2714 April St., Zachary, theft of a motor vehicle.
White, Adrianna: 17, 1332 Mount Pleasant Lane, Zachary, theft.
Whittington, Caleb: 18, 10221 Carolina St., Wilson, criminal damage to property.
Williams, Antonio: 29, 16509 Abshire Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Yates, Dineshia: 21, 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.