Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.
The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.
Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.
Zachary area
Malaya Elizabeth Spears, AA Louisiana Transfer
Steven Leel Wisham, Associate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Peter James Cottano, Associate of Science, Business
Tenesia R. Holliday-Titus, Associate of Science, Business
Jesse Taiwan McCray, Associate of Science, Business
Peter James Cottano, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Shakira T. Gipson, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Tenesia R. Holliday-Titus, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Jesse Taiwan McCray, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Timothy N. Simmons, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Ayana R. Ferguson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts
Jenna Marie Lemire, Associate of Science, Nursing
Kirsten K. Turner, Technical Diploma, Practical Nursing
Abigail Ashley, Associate of Science, General Science
Jaquita M. Barlow, Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology
Michael Guillot, Associate of Applied Science, Technical Studies
Jalen White, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations
Michael Guillot, Technical Diploma, Drafting & Design Technician
Baker
Matt Fletcher, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management
Blake A. Gautro, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management
Kiara Lashai Barbin, Associate of Science, Business
Jaemma Lynae Davis, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Annette Beatrice McCorkle, AA Louisiana Transfer
Annette Beatrice McCorkle, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts
Sindy D. Fletcher, Associate of Science, Nursing
Clara Washington Hale, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant
Shawndrecka Joubert, Technical Diploma, Practical Nursing
Brandi Johnson, Technical Diploma, A/C & Refrigeration: Residential Technician
Keiera Williams, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations
Willie Francois, Technical Diploma, Welding
Central
Jillian M. Duvic, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations
Greenwell Springs
Amy E. Leleaux-Simpson, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Darnesha Lashun Whiten, Associate of Applied Science, Care & Development of Young Children
Pride
Stephanie Deblieux Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science, Business Administration
Stephanie Deblieux Hamilton, Certificate of Technical Studies, Retail Management
Zachary E. McLain, AA Louisiana Transfer
Brittni M. Patin, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant