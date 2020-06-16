Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.

The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.

Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.

Zachary area

Malaya Elizabeth Spears, AA Louisiana Transfer

Steven Leel Wisham, Associate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Peter James Cottano, Associate of Science, Business

Tenesia R. Holliday-Titus, Associate of Science, Business

Jesse Taiwan McCray, Associate of Science, Business

Peter James Cottano, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Shakira T. Gipson, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Tenesia R. Holliday-Titus, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Jesse Taiwan McCray, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Timothy N. Simmons, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Ayana R. Ferguson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts

Jenna Marie Lemire, Associate of Science, Nursing

Kirsten K. Turner, Technical Diploma, Practical Nursing

Abigail Ashley, Associate of Science, General Science

Jaquita M. Barlow, Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology

Michael Guillot, Associate of Applied Science, Technical Studies

Jalen White, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations

Michael Guillot, Technical Diploma, Drafting & Design Technician

Baker

Matt Fletcher, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management

Blake A. Gautro, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management

Kiara Lashai Barbin, Associate of Science, Business

Jaemma Lynae Davis, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Annette Beatrice McCorkle, AA Louisiana Transfer

Annette Beatrice McCorkle, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts

Sindy D. Fletcher, Associate of Science, Nursing

Clara Washington Hale, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant

Shawndrecka Joubert, Technical Diploma, Practical Nursing

Brandi Johnson, Technical Diploma, A/C & Refrigeration: Residential Technician

Keiera Williams, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations

Willie Francois, Technical Diploma, Welding

Central

Jillian M. Duvic, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations

Greenwell Springs

Amy E. Leleaux-Simpson, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Darnesha Lashun Whiten, Associate of Applied Science, Care & Development of Young Children

Pride

Stephanie Deblieux Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science, Business Administration

Stephanie Deblieux Hamilton, Certificate of Technical Studies, Retail Management

Zachary E. McLain, AA Louisiana Transfer

Brittni M. Patin, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant

