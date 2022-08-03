Angela Weir, founder of Vision of Hope and Faith Center, recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Zachary Chamber of Commerce.
Family members, chamber members and local community leaders were on hand.
Vision of Hope and Faith Center operates to provide assistance for all humanity. It is a 509(a)(2) nonprofit public charity under section 501(C)(3). Founded by Weir, Vision of Hope and Faith Center provides services such as food and water distribution; service to the homeless; to the elderly, which are vulnerable; and to the disabled and families in need.
Its mission is to provide a broad range of direct services in the community and nonlocally to help meet basic needs.
Visit www.vohafcenter.org, or contact the group at office (225) 488-6942, fax (225) 208-1715, email angela@vohcemter.org.