Holiday deadlines
Because of Thanksgiving holiday deadlines, items for the Nov. 22 edition of The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman must be submitted by Nov. 13. Send information and photos to zachary@theadvocate.com.
Linens sale at Lane
The Lane Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is sponsoring a Savvy Linens sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, in the hospital’s West Wing conference room.
The sale includes bed linens, throws, bamboo memory foam pillows and more at discount prices. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Proceeds benefit Lane RMC Auxiliary projects. For information, call the hospital gift shop at (225) 658-4309.
Senior citizens’ appreciation luncheon
East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks and Baker Mayor Darnell Waites will host the sixth annual Senior Citizens' Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 15 at the Baker Municipal Center.
The theme for the luncheon is "Senior Citizens: Contributing for a Greater Good.” The goal of the program is to challenge retired senior citizens to get involved in community projects.
The Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road, opens its doors at 11 a.m. for the luncheon, which starts at 11:30 a.m.
Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis will be the guest speaker.
Space is limited. RSVP through Nov. 9. For information, call (225) 775-3935 or email jjncc@brgov.com.
Financial Literacy seminar
Residents age 60 and older are invited to a financial literacy seminar at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Zachary Council On Aging, 4720 La. 19.
Call (225) 923-8000 to reserve a seat.
Bank of Zachary to host annual Veterans Day program
The Bank of Zachary is sponsoring its annual Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Regional Veterans Park on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St.
The 10th annual event, which began in front of the Bank of Zachary’s main office on Main Street, moved to the Regional Veterans Park upon its completion in 2016.
Bank President and CEO Mark Marionneaux will serve as master of ceremonies, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeff Sumner will offer remarks during the program. Cadets from the Army Junior ROTC at Zachary High, under the direction of Maj. Leslie Martin, will provide the flag detail. Mac Cunningham will serve as bugler. Patriotic music will be provided by the high school band and choir. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
For information on the Regional Veterans Park Association and how to purchase a brick for the Wall of Veterans, contact Will Steen at (225) 938-1686 or info@regionalveteranspark.org.