The childhood obesity rate in America has almost tripled in the past couple of years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 18.5% of people ages 2-19 are obese.
Studies indicate that an obese child or teen will likely be an obese adult. This predisposition puts them at a greater risk for poor health. It puts them at a greater risk for developing serious health problems such as heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and some cancers.
This is not limited to one state or town. Childhood obesity is a national concern. To help ensure a healthier future for our children, consider the following ideas for maintaining a healthy weight:
Help kids develop healthy eating habits
Start kids off by eating foods from every food group. By starting young, they will be more accepting of eating nutritious foods. Introduce them to new tastes, colors and textures of food. Allow them to choose healthy food to prepare. If they are opposed to eating nutritious food, find creative ways to hide the food in plain sight. Make sure that kids are eating a balanced diet by including foods from all five food groups.
Help kid stay active
To ensure kids stay active, create different activities that will keep them fit. Encourage family activities such as walking trails, hiking or biking. Make sure that the kids are physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.
Will you help to reverse the rise?
Stop the rise of obesity by finding different ways to keep kids healthy and fit. Trade out unhealthy juices and sodas for water, milk or 100% fruit juice. Switch out a bag of chips for a small container of veggies for a snack. Instead of eating ice cream, grab a smoothie containing varieties of fruits.