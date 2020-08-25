The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 14-20:
Janice Coney: 51; 2644 Old Towne Road, Zachary; theft
Nicholas Hopkins: 28; 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary; domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage
Frisco Jack: 26; 3335 Osceola Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Reggie Jackson: 26; 474 E. Flancher Road, Zachary; distributing/manufacture Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule I drug, vehicle enter highway from private road, driver license suspended/revocation, modified exhaust, and obstruction of justice warrant through Zachary
Jaquincia Paul: 23; 8770 Elm Grove Garden Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Herbert Testerman: 56; 13999 Blackwater Road, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants