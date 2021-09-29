The Louisiana Forestry Foundation has awarded scholarships to 10 Southern University students majoring in urban forestry for the 2021-22 academic year.
The students are:
- Calvonta Ard, a junior from Franklinton, received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson Jr. Scholarship.
- Tess Brown, a junior from Denham Springs, received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson Jr. Scholarship.
- Kyla Bryant, a senior from Greensburg received the George M. Houston Scholarship.
- Ricker Carter, a senior from Compton City, California, received the Henry Hardtner Scholarship.
- Omari Phillips, a junior from Baker, received the George M. Houston Scholarship.
- Nicholaus Pryor, a senior from Ferriday, received the Commander Bertrand Dean Scholarship.
- Rodney Purdy Jr., a senior from South Holland, Illinois, received the Rudolph E Krause Scholarship.
- Aaliyah Royston, a senior from Opelousas, received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson, Jr. Scholarship.
- Valeria Smart, a junior from Baton Rouge, received the Lyndon Erroll Dawson, Jr. Scholarship.
- Jada Walden, a junior from Bossier City, received the Commander Bertrand Dean Scholarship.
Each scholarship is worth $1,200 and paid in two checks, $600 for the fall 2021 semester and $600 for the spring 2022 semester, provided the students remain enrolled in the Department of Urban Forestry and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.75.
The mission of the Louisiana Forestry Foundation is to advance, promote, develop and extend education in the field of forestry, including the development and diffusion of knowledge about the profession of forestry and the scientific management and use of forest resources.
For information about the LFF scholarship or the SU Urban Forestry Department, contact Yadong Qi, Southern University professor of Urban Forestry and LFF scholarship coordinator, at Yadong_qi@subr.edu.