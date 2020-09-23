The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Sept. 11-17:
Reggie Willis: 43; 1649 Pocahontas St., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Jordan Fournet: 26; 3980 Cypress Park, Zachary; possession of Schedule 1 drug, possession of legend drug and illegal possession of stolen things
Jackquine Thomas: 36; 3780 Cypress Park Drive, Zachary; possession of drug paraphernalia
Leonard Honore: 40; 416 S. Cherry St., New Roads; possession of Schedule II drug and window tint obscuring view
Jason Arnold: 47; 5633 Knight St., Zachary; possession of marijuana
Shandrika York: 45; 7779 Battle Road, Ethel; domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Lamica Lawrence: 42; 7779 Battle Road, Ethel; domestic abuse battery child endangerment and domestic abuse battery – strangulation
Aaron Franklin: 23; 334 Genola Road, Clinton; possession of marijuana
Michael Ard: 51, 5212 Iris St., Zachary; aggravated assault with a firearm
Joseph Allen: 43, 13080 Burgess Ave., Walker; distributing/manufacturing Schedule 2 drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to signal, driver's license suspended, license plate required
Ryan Dunn: 27; 15320 Pinewood Drive, Pride; sale/possession of legend drug, flight from officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign/yield sign, hit-and-run, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Izra Nowitzke: 43, 101 Shady Grove, Norwood; attempted motor vehicle theft and resisting an officer
Izra Nowitzke: 43, 101 Shady Grove, Norwood; failure to appear for outstanding bench warrants
Anna Ellis: 54; 2633 South St., Baker; entry/remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer and misrepresentation during booking