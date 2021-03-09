Nearly a century has passed since Leland College opened its reopened its doors in Baker. Little evidence remains of the classrooms, football field, or dormitories, but a group of trustees still controlling the property give testament to Leland’s legacy in the schools, churches, and communities still impacted by the long-gone institution.
Leaders trained at the college include Jackson native Eddie Robinson and West Feliciana education pioneer John Dawson. The Rev. Gardner Taylor helped form an early denomination group and was a key figure in the civil rights movement after graduating.
Despite the college's long ago closure, the college still pops up in the news. That's what happened when Baker native Linda Thomas-Greenfield was nominated as U.S. Ambassador by President Joe Biden. Thomas-Greenfield was so impacted by Leland programming while growing up that she aspired to foreign service and was recently sworn in serve as ambassador to the United Nations.
Leland’s story started in New Orleans not long after the Civil War when recently liberated Black people had little access to education and the prospect of a better life. Leland University was founded in 1870 by the American Baptist Society. The starting funds were donated by Holbrook Chamberlain of New York, according to school records. Holbrook’s father-in-law was a Baptist elder named John Leland.
The school was not a university in the modern sense of the term. The program had to meet the students where they were academically, and most classes were preparatory or secondary and pre-college. Leland was located where the LSU School of Medicine now stands on present-day Tulane Avenue in New Orleans.
The school operated at the New Orleans site until it was heavily damaged by a hurricane in 1915. After a couple of failed attempts to relocate to Alexandria and Baton Rouge, the trustees settled on 160 acres at the former Groom Plantation in near Baker and in 1923, the institution reopened as Leland College.
During a time when public schools were segregated, current trustee the Rev. Jesse Bilberry said Leland served an important role to both Black education and the development of the Black church community. He said it was a Christian institution that opened its doors to youth training programs and activities for people across the state.
The school’s role in Christian education is emphasized in archived Aims and Purposes. “It is a large measure sustained by the Board of Education of the Northern Baptist Convention, Home Mission Board, Southern Baptist Convention, and the Negro Baptist Conventions and Associations of Louisiana,” school archives explained. “It emphasizes Christianity rather than denomination and welcome teachers and students form many denominations.”
Bilberry, 92, was later instrumental in the operation of Baptist Youth Encampment that started on Leland’s campus. “People had Christian education, as well as secular education,” he said. “I had a lot of high school principals and faculty members that were Leland college graduates and I have never been involved with anybody who graduated from Leland College who are not an extraordinary or excellent teacher. So, Leland brought forth a legacy of excellence that moved throughout this area and even other areas, and gave us not only a fine ministerial base, but an excellent generation of teachers.”
John Sterling Dawson was a part of those generation of teachers. Born just one decade after slavery ended, Dawson arrived in West Feliciana Parish at the age of 19 and changed the course of education and opportunities for the parish’s children.
Dawson was brought to the parish to teach Black children. He was trained at Natchez College and received a bachelor’s degree from Leland College in 1936.
The Rev. Gardner C. Taylor, a Baton Rouge native, was a part of the generation of ministers and civil rights leaders. The Leland graduate helped start and once led the Progressive National Baptist Convention. Taylor received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000 from President Bill Clinton and Time magazine called him “the dean of the nation’s black preachers.”
A young quarterback born in Jackson gained a name for himself on the Leland football team. Eddie Robinson, a graduate of McKinley in Baton Rouge, left Leland in 1941 with a degree in English. He spent his entire career as a football coach at Grambling State University and at one time held the record for wins by a college coach.
Jerry Cole Jr. left his home in north Louisiana to attend Southern University, but he still recalls a lot of engagement with the campus just north of the Bluffs. Cole, 94, is the current president of the Leland Trustee Board, a role he says he has alternative over the years with Bilberry. As a college student he attended fraternity meeting at Leland with other members of Omega Pi Phi.
Cole worked as a principal in segregated schools in both Rapides and Jackson parishes and worked with many Leland graduates that taught in his schools. “We had some good teachers who made a special effort to prepare students to go to graduate school,” he said. “As an undergraduate, I went straight from Southern to LSU without any difficulty because of the teachers who prepared us.”
Thomas-Greenfield recalled how Leland impacted her life while growing up in Baker. In 1970, she graduated from Northwestern High School in Zachary because Baker High had not yet integrated. She was inspired foreign service as contact with Peace Corps workers station at Leland. She has had several on several foreign field including being the U.S. ambassador to Liberia. Thomas-Greenfield is the recently appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The Rev. Rene Brown at 55 is the youngster among the Leland trustees, but he leads the Fourth District Baptist Association, a group who has traditionally worked with the Leland campus. A new sign speaks of the collaboration and a 2001 building was built to accommodate meeting and events.
Talks and plans have surfaced in recent years to revitalize Leland or find a purpose for the 227-acre site owned and maintained by the board. “Leland and the district work together back in the day,” Brown said. “They were kind of tied together because of the pastors; that's the primary piece. Those pastors were icons and so that just automatically puts them in the limelight when you talk about pastors Bilberry and Taylor.”
Leland legacy has come full circle and Brown said it is only fitting that its future is still being navigated by Baptist leaders. “The majority of educated men of that time was going to be the preacher,” Brown said. “And so that preacher being the most educated man and a lot of instances, institutions like the Leland and the Bishop colleges were the ones that created these really, really strong men that, that we had. And so as a result of that foundation, the churches became as strong as they were, because those pastors were very strong.”
Brown said that he hopes the future of Leland will revive the mission and positive impact of the college even if the physical footprint changes.